Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 31,312 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,109 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 31,312 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Danaher were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.91.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $191.87 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $185.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.04. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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