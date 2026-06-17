Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 3,852,329 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 3,852,329 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,327,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after buying an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.57.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NEE opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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