Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 51,700 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,993 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 44,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,451 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Pan American Silver from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PAAS opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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