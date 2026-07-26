Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $3.20 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.11% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 35.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $144.22.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $365,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,363. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. This trade represents a 34.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ultra Clean from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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