Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $4.36 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,250 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna cut its price target on Accenture to $186 from $222 and kept a neutral rating, adding to the cautious tone around the stock ahead of earnings. Susquehanna adjusts price target on Accenture

Susquehanna cut its price target on Accenture to $186 from $222 and kept a neutral rating, adding to the cautious tone around the stock ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies also lowered its target on Accenture to $185 from $210 and maintained a hold rating, reinforcing concerns that near-term upside may be limited. Jefferies adjusts price target on Accenture

Jefferies also lowered its target on Accenture to $185 from $210 and maintained a hold rating, reinforcing concerns that near-term upside may be limited. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Accenture’s fiscal third-quarter results on June 18, with expectations for revenue and EPS growth that could determine whether the recent weakness continues or reverses. Accenture set to report Q3 earnings

Investors are waiting for Accenture’s fiscal third-quarter results on June 18, with expectations for revenue and EPS growth that could determine whether the recent weakness continues or reverses. Neutral Sentiment: Accenture is also in the spotlight after Unilever said it is scaling AI-enabled digital twins across its manufacturing network with Accenture, highlighting ongoing enterprise AI work, though the announcement is not a major immediate catalyst. Unilever scales digital twins across global manufacturing network with Accenture

Accenture is also in the spotlight after Unilever said it is scaling AI-enabled digital twins across its manufacturing network with Accenture, highlighting ongoing enterprise AI work, though the announcement is not a major immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Accenture received an award recognizing its AI innovation across its workforce, which supports the company’s AI narrative but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Accenture award underscores AI role

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $282.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $309.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.51. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $155.82 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's payout ratio is 53.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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