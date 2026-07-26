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Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Manulife Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its Manulife Financial stake by 22.2% in the first quarter, selling 152,966 shares and leaving it with 535,006 shares worth about $18.4 million.
  • Manulife Financial reported Q1 earnings of $0.77 per share, missing analyst expectations of $0.79, though revenue came in at $8.89 billion. Analysts still expect the company to earn 3.03 EPS for the full fiscal year.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.485 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 4.4%, while Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Moderate Buy with an average target price of $51.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC - Free Report) TSE: MFC by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,006 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 152,966 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $18,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.4%

MFC stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.84. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC - Get Free Report) TSE: MFC last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Manulife Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Manulife Financial from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation is a multinational insurance and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in the late 19th century as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life and health insurance, retirement and pension solutions, wealth and asset management, and group benefits.

In wealth and asset management, Manulife operates through Manulife Investment Management and offers mutual funds, segregated funds, institutional asset management, and retirement plan solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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