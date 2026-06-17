Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,112 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 27,301 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,528 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 11,652 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter.

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Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

See Also

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