Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 10,187,062 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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