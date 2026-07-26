Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 28,482 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $199.05 and a one year high of $352.66. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here