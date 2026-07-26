Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 8,080 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,741 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mustico Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mustico Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $37,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,359 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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