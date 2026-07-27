Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $494.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DELL opened at $436.43 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $390.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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