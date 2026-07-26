Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,187 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Jabil were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $762,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $661,783,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after buying an additional 591,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,299,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $312.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $352.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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