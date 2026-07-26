Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive comprises 0.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,272,186,000 after buying an additional 458,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,393,568,000 after buying an additional 140,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,345,829,000 after buying an additional 2,964,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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