Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 56,900 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,654 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,850 shares of company stock worth $3,908,125. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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