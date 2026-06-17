Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 65,700 Shares of onsemi $ON

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 353.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,298 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in onsemi were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of onsemi by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Trading Down 6.1%

NASDAQ:ON opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $134.92. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upgraded onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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