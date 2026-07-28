Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Stake in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,050 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Canadian National Railway's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

More Canadian National Railway News

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Canadian National Q2 Earnings Beat on Grain and Energy Volume Growth

Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Royal Bank of Canada analyst update

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Wells Fargo analyst update

Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Barclays analyst update

Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Canadian National Railway Receives Moderate Buy Rating

Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs are weighing on efficiency, while the shares’ strong recent run and premium valuation may be encouraging some investors to take profits even after the earnings beat.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Evercore raised Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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