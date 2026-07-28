Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys Shares of 781 Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,408.55.

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Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6%

MTD opened at $1,335.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,212.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,276.84. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,023.05 and a 12 month high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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