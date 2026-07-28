Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,400,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 234,273 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,262,000 after buying an additional 49,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,697 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $244.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Automatic Data Processing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $256.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.0%

ADP opened at $254.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $315.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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