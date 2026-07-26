Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,994 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones.

Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong.

New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement.

Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement. Negative Sentiment: Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Article Title

Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are under pressure from profit-taking, valuation concerns, and unwinding of leveraged AI trades, which is weighing on Qualcomm along with the rest of the sector.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.97 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50 day moving average is $203.52 and its 200 day moving average is $168.39.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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