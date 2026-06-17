Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,496 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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