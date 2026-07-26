Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,535 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Cencora were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. United Bank boosted its position in Cencora by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,025,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $367.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $309.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.47. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here