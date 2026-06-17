Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $13.25 Million Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,361 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in McDonald's were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $287.99 on Wednesday. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.85 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $288.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.42. The company has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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