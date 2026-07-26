Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,283 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Amgen were worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $376.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.77 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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