Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,914 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,650,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,637,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after buying an additional 7,007,268 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $553,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Starbucks by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,532,627 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $381,693,000 after buying an additional 1,647,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $103.25 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here