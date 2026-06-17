Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,732 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 68,200 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Entergy were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 244,098 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 59,561 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 460,790 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 93,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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