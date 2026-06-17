Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $5.12 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,664 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 39,803 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 724.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 77,731 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,096,675 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $104,568,000 after buying an additional 110,728 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 84,946 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 52,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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