Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $5.93 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,319 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $14,220,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the company's stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,273,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $132.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business's revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. PACCAR's payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on PACCAR in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered PACCAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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