Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $6.51 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,290 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 302,366 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,274,975,000 after buying an additional 940,838 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,739,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Article Title

Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Positive Sentiment: A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Article Title

A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Article Title

The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed longer-term earnings estimates for Dominion Energy across FY2026-FY2030, suggesting slightly slower profit growth than previously expected, which could cap upside if investors focus on future valuation. Article Title

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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