Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in MetLife were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in MetLife by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MetLife from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. MetLife's payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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