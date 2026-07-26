Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,845 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in RTX were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mustico Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mustico Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in RTX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in RTX by 194.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 65,209 shares of the company's stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Stock Up 1.9%

RTX stock opened at $213.09 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.61 and a fifty-two week high of $214.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.62.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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