Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 170.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,807 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,846,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,121,027,000 after purchasing an additional 315,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,125,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,157,746,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,917,154 shares of the company's stock worth $1,202,322,000 after purchasing an additional 299,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,322,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $836,216,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,206 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of KMB opened at $109.70 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $137.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

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