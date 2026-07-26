Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,072 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 25,422 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,242 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $119.82 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business's revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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