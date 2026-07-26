Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,805 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Intel were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Intel Stock Down 7.9%

Intel stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research raised their price objective on Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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