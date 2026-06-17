Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $10.26 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Capital One Financial by 41.1% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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