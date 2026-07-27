Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $4.91 Million in BlackRock $BLK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,107 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,389.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,298.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,270.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,304.29.

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BlackRock Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,054.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. BlackRock has a one year low of $917.39 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,029.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,041.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 55.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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