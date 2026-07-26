Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,313 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Danaher were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,345,529,000 after purchasing an additional 472,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after buying an additional 1,517,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,106,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Danaher Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $191.87 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Key Stories Impacting Danaher

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Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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