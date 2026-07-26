Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 16,732 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,201 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $332.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $331.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.52 and a 200 day moving average of $344.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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