Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 3,796 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,206 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.7% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 525,830 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $102,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $308.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Article

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand.

Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN.

Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook.

Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector.

The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, the stock sold off after the report, suggesting expectations were already very high and leaving little room for short-term disappointment.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $254.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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