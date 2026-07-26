Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 66,200 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,381 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Walmart were worth $30,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer's stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.97. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.42 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $871.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here