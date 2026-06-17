Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 8,900 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,717 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

APH stock opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $167.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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