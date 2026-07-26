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Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Cardinal Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its Cardinal Health stake by 40.9% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 26,714 shares valued at about $5.65 million.
  • Other institutional investors also boosted positions, and 87.17% of Cardinal Health stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Analysts remain constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $251.73, while Cardinal Health also reported quarterly EPS above estimates and recently raised its dividend slightly.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,164 shares of the company's stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company's stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,182,000. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Belleair Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $227.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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