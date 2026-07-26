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Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Republic Services logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Republic Services by 21.8% in the first quarter, holding 45,856 shares worth about $10.0 million after buying 8,203 more shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive: Republic Services has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with 11 Buy ratings and 11 Hold ratings, and a consensus price target of $243.89.
  • The company recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.70 EPS on $4.11 billion in revenue, while also paying a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share for a 1.2% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,856 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $380,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58 shares in the company, valued at $12,254.24. The trade was a 96.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 366,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.24 per share, for a total transaction of $74,019,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 110,315,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,310,304,199.68. This represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 987,150 shares of company stock valued at $202,366,682. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $216.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $212.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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