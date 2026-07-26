Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,404 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.06% of HP worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,496. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. HP's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings raised HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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