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Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its Micron Technology stake by 9.0% in Q1, adding 5,013 shares and bringing its total holdings to 60,945 shares worth about $20.6 million.
  • Micron’s fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain strong: the company beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, while several analysts raised price targets and the stock currently carries an average “Buy” rating.
  • Insiders sold shares and the stock has pulled back recently, with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and Director Steven J. Gomo among recent sellers, while shares were down 7.0% in the latest session amid broader semiconductor weakness.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Micron Technology.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 0.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $966.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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