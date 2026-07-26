Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,375 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Textron were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,182 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $466,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,787 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $80,759,000 after buying an additional 734,478 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Textron by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,781 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 405,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,274,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Textron Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of TXT opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.04.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Further Reading

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