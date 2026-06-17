Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 13,053 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Tesla were worth $55,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 371.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $400.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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