Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 8,251 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $371.86 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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