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Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $1.97 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Cheniere Energy logo with Energy background
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Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,947 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $269.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $244.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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