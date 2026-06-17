Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 13,188 Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,188 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Crown Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CCK opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Crown's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here