Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,636 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,061 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,276,401 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,525.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,303.24 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,216.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,276.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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